Patriots' Cam Newton climbs into Top 10 in NFL MVP odds

Quarterback Cam Newton was the NFL MVP back in 2015 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Now, a day after signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, Newton has skyrocketed into the Top 10 as a potential league MVP this upcoming season.

In the latest odds at MGM, Newton -- the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft -- is tied with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Arizona Cardinals second-year sensation Kyler Murray at +2500 to win the MVP award for the 2020 NFL season.

CAM NEWTON'S REPORTED PATRIOTS SALARY APPEARS TO IRK 49ERS' RICHARD SHERMAN

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has the best odds to win the honor at +375. After Mahomes is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Baltimore Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson at +600. Dak Prescott (+1200), Drew Brees (+1600), Tom Brady (+1600), Deshaun Watson (+1700), and Carson Wentz (+1700) are the only other players ahead of Newton in the race.

CAM NEWTON EXPRESSES EXCITEMENT ABOUT JOINING PATRIOTS: 'ALL PRAISE TO GOD'

If Newton does indeed win the league MVP in 2020, he would potentially join Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only players to win the award with two different teams.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career. However, Newton should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.