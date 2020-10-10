Patriots' Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore miss practice Saturday, status uncertain for game against Broncos

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Saturday, but the team was without two of its best players.

With the Patriots set to square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore are both on the COVID-19 reserve list and their status for the game is currently up in the air, according to ESPN.

NO POSITIVE TESTS ALLOW PATRIOTS, TITANS TO WORK IN PERSON

Prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which was moved to Monday night, Newton tested positive for the coronavirus. With Newton out, the Patriots turned to quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarret Stidham. They combined for 190 passing yards and three interceptions in the 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Following the game, Gilmore came up with a positive test for COVID-19. The Patriots’ game against the Broncos was pushed back to Monday night, and the Tennessee Titans-Buffalo Bills matchup was moved to Tuesday evening after a coronavirus outbreak hit the Titans organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both the Patriots and Titans opened their facilities on Saturday after there were zero positive cases.