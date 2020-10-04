Patriots' Cam Newton breaks silence after reports of coronavirus infection

Cam Newton broke his silence Sunday as reports emerged that the New England Patriots quarterback was diagnosed with the coronavirus ahead of his game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reported positive tests of Newton and Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu forced the NFL to push the matchup back to Monday night, setting up a doubleheader for the league.

Newton posted on Instagram that he was taking the time to get healthy. His timeline back to the football field was unclear.

“I never will question God’s reasoning just will always respond with ‘Yes Lord’!! I appreciate all the love, support, and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!!” he wrote.

The Patriots said in a statement Saturday that no other players tested positive for coronavirus.

“Last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of the highest priority.”

The coronavirus reports come as the NFL was forced to reschedule two games because the Tennessee Titans had a breakout within their organization. The Titans were set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers but that game was moved to Week 7.

The Steelers were originally going to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but now will face their AFC North division rivals in Week 8. Their matchup will take place on Nov. 1.

The Titans and Steelers will now use Week 4 as their bye week and the Ravens’ bye week will occur Week 7. Baltimore’s bye week was originally set for Week 8.