Patriots' Cam Newton says Bill Belichick has not confirmed starting role: 'Everything y'all know, I know'

New England Patriots ’ quarterback Cam Newton knows just as much about Bill Belichick’s plans for the season as the rest of us.

Newton revealed Monday after a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles that coach Belichick has not said if he’ll be the starter heading into the regular season.

PATRIOTS KICKER QUINN NORDIN WAS LOOKING FOR JOBS ON LINKEDIN BEFORE SIGNING WITH NEW ENGLAND

"No. You know he hasn't said that. So for you to just ask that question, you know, it is what it is," Newton said, via ESPN . "Every single day, I'm coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that's the only thing that I can do. So I can control that."

Newton added that he doesn’t take the question about the starting position "personally" and that he’s just focused on performing the best he can each day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just want you guys to understand, everything y'all know, I know. There's no hidden motives or things like that," he said. "I do know those things like that, I can't worry about. Because each and every day, I don't necessarily care about who's starting. I mostly care about making sure I put the best product out there for me."

He continued: "I know Mac (Jones) is feeling the same, and I know Brian (Hoyer) is feeling the same way, and everyone else, going down each and every position."

Newton started for the Patriots in the preseason opener against the Washington Football Team . He exited the game after completing four of seven passes for 49 yards and was on the field for one of New England’s field goals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones took the field in the final minutes of the first quarter and played both the second and third quarter before Hoyer took over to finish it out with two touchdowns. The former first-rounder completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards in five series, throwing no interceptions.

Belichick has previously said that Newton would be the starter but has left the door open for Jones and Hoyer.