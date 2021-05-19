Patriots 'blown away' by Mac Jones at rookie minicamp: report

Mac Jones surprisingly slid during the 2021 NFL Draft but the New England Patriots seem happy they were able to land the former Alabama standout, especially after watching him perform during rookie minicamp.

Jones has been "amazing" and coaches and teammates have been "blown away" by his leadership and skills on the field, a source told uSTADIUM on Sunday.

Jones had been predicted to be drafted No. 3 overall but when the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance, he slid all the way to No. 15. It didn’t seem to bother the young quarterback.

"At the end of the day, you kind of want to get the right fit. I feel like, secretly, I really wanted to go to the Patriots all along. So I'm actually really happy it happened," he said at the time.

Jones, a national champion at Alabama, will be the next quarterback to have an opportunity to become a star for the Patriots. During the 2020 season, as the starter for the Crimson Tide , Jones set an FBS record with a 77.4 completion percentage. He also led the nation with a school record 4,500 passing yards and threw for 41 touchdowns.

Jones was recognized as a first-team All-American and he won the Davey O'Brien Award as the country’s top quarterback.

Cam Newton will likely be the starter for the Patriots in Week 1 after re-signing in the offseason but if the testimonials about Jones’ performance are accurate, there’s a good chance Bill Belichick will give the rookie a chance.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.