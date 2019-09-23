New England Patriots' Bill Belichick slammed for giving reporter 'death stare' after Antonio Brown question

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was lambasted on social media Sunday after appearing to give a so-called “death stare” to a reporter who asked him about wide receiver Antonio Brown.

CBS Sports reporter Dana Jacobson caught up with Belichick prior to the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets. Jacobson asked Belichick what the “final straw” had been with Brown, whom the Patriots released Friday in the wake of another sexual assault allegation against the receiver.

“We’re focused on the Jets today,” Belichick replied while lingering for a moment and staring directly into Jacobson’s eyes.

The short exchange prompted strong reaction on social media.

The Patriots released Brown after just one game following his highly publicized breakup with the Oakland Raiders. New England released a statement on the decision.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” a Patriots spokesperson said. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move forward in a different direction at this time.”

Earlier in the week, Brown was accused of sexual assault in a Sports Illustrated report. It is the second time in less than a month that Brown had been accused of sexual assault. He reportedly contacted the second accuser and sent “intimidating texts” to her over the accusations.

Brown has strongly denied both allegations.

On Sunday, he went on a tweetstorm saying he wasn’t going to play in the NFL again.