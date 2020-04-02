Patriots coach Bill Belichick focusing on 'what we can do' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick delivered his personal message to the world on Wednesday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

During these uncertain and unprecedented times, the legendary coach said, “we are all in this together.”

“Thank you to our heroic medical professionals; doctors, nurses, medical workers, and others, who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need,” Belichick said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter page. “We have heard your stories, and have seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors.”

Belichick couldn’t resist the coach in him, and he went forward saying that “we are facing a difficult opponent” and “it will take teamwork, discipline and commitment to do the right things all of the time.”

One thing that we must do is to stay at home, the coach said.

“I encourage everyone to shelter in place for as long as necessary as we fight this virus together,” Belichick said. “There are plenty of things we cannot do right now, but let’s focus on what we can do. We can adapt, we can adjust, and we can make better decisions right now for the betterment of the future. As I tell our team, let’s keep stringing good days together, and we will get through this.”