Patriots' Bill Belichick denies report about turning down in-person meeting with Tom Brady

Before leaving the New England Patriots, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady reportedly wanted to meet with head coach Bill Belichick in person before announcing he was leaving to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who wrote "It’s Better To Be Feared," the new book about the Patriots’ dynasty, reported that Belichick "said he wasn't available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone."

Several excerpts from the book were released on Wednesday, and Belichick reportedly denying an in-person meeting with Brady was among them. The legendary head coach denied the claim during a press conference.

"No, that's not true," Belichick said. "And I've heard a few things about this book, and it sounds like it's a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments. But I'm not going to get into that. I'm going to focus on this game and try to prepare for this game."

During the press conference, Belichick had a lot of positive things to say about Brady. Asked about his relationship with the team’s former quarterback, Belichick said, "I think it’s good. It’s always been good."

Brady and the Bucs will square off against Belichick and the Patriots Sunday night. Brady will make his return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Pats two years ago.