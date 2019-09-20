Patriots coach Bill Belichick cuts press conference short after repeated Antonio Brown questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick abruptly ended his regular Friday press conference after receiving repeated questions about allegations surrounding star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer as well as making an unwanted sexual advance toward another woman. Sports Illustrated reported that the NFL had received a letter Thursday evening from the second woman’s lawyer claiming Brown sent the accuser “intimidating” text messages after her allegations went public this week.

“I know there are questions about Antonio. We take all the situations with our team very seriously and there are some things that we are looking into,” Belichick said at the start of the press conference. “But I’m not going to comment on any of the off-the-field situations or questions on that. Anything on football, I could answer.”

However, reporters only seemed interested in the Brown allegations, asking Belichick question after question about the player.

When asked what Brown’s role would be in Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, Belichick said, “um, no. I’m not going to get into that.”

Then when another reporter asked if Brown would be available for the game, Belichick gave an even snappier answer.

“He’s on our roster,” the coach said.

Eventually, Belichick had enough and walked out.

“I’m good. Thank you,” he said.