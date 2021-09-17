Patriots' Bill Belichick still averse to 'irrelevant' social media despite young roster

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave the biggest football-guy answer on Friday ahead of the team’s divisional matchup against the New York Jets.

According to ESPN, Belichick was asked about helping players deal with negative reaction over a play focusing on the heat some player could get on social media. The decorated head coach repeated his stance on social media and said anything on there is "irrelevant" to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First of all, I don’t really know or care anything about social media. I don’t even know what’s out there or isn’t out there so that’s irrelevant to me. But it doesn’t matter. We played football before there was social media. It didn’t matter then either. But I think any time you have a team that we all rely on each other, we’re all accountable to each other, we all support each other, and we all make mistakes," the 69-year-old coach said.

"We can make a mistake in the beginning of the game and we can make a mistake at the end of the game. And sometimes that gets magnified because of the timing of it. There are other things that could’ve happened at different points of the game that would’ve had just as big or maybe an even bigger effect on the game."

AFTER WEEK 1, NFL MVP ODDS ARE ON THE MOVE, AND ONE QB IS YOUR BEST BET

Belichick has been known to rail against social media. In 2011, he said he doesn’t do Twitter or "MyFace." He told WEEI radio in 2015 he doesn’t have any of that "InstantFace" stuff.

But as his tenure with the team progresses, Belichick’s roster is only getting younger. Gone are the days of Tom Brady, Deion Branch, Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law and others and in are even younger players who were born in the advent of social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots have nearly 30 players on the roster 25 years or younger and have 11 players born between the years 1998 and 2000. His own quarterback Mac Jones announced his latest endorsement on Instagram.

Staying off social media probably has its benefits. At least Belichick probably won’t see how he, and even his dog, have become a big meme over the course of his coaching career.