Ex-Patriots star Asante Samuel rips Bill Belichick after loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel criticized Bill Belichick on Monday after the team’s narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Samuel, who’s been one of Belichick’s biggest critics in recent years, tweeted his scrutiny. He said it appeared to still be difficult for Belichick to put a good team out on the field and that the coach has a tendency to devalue players.

"A lot of money spent in free agency but it’s still hard for him to put a good team together," the four-time Pro Bowl defensive back wrote.

"Honestly… he isn’t good for the players, he is known for devaluing athletes," he said of Belichick.

Samuel played for the Patriots from 2003 to 2007 before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. He earned his first Pro Bowl and only All-Pro selection in his final season with the Patriots. He earned three Pro Bowl selections while with the Patriots.

Samuel was also a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with Belichick and Tom Brady.

On Sunday night, the Patriots came up just short against Brady and the Buccaneers. Mac Jones led the Patriots down the field to set up Nick Folk for a potential go-ahead 57-yard field goal in the pouring rain. However, Folk’s kick would doink off the uprights and fall to the ground. Brady and the Bucs would go into the victory formation to seal the deal on their next possession.

TOM BRADY, BILL BELICHICK HUG AFTER GAME, MEET IN LOCKER ROOM

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop hit a 48-yard field goal with 1:57 left to give Tampa Bay the lead and eventually the win.

Brady and Belichick would congratulate each other at the end of the game. The former Patriots quarterback was greeted by plenty of ex-teammates on the field after the game.

Brady finished 22-for-43 with 269 passing yards. He didn’t have a touchdown pass.

Ronald Jones II made an appearance in the game and scored a crucial touchdown in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers the lead. Jones only ran the ball six times and finished with 25 yards. Leonard Fournette led the way with 91 yards on 20 carries. He also had three catches for 47 yards.

Tampa Bay moved to 3-1 while New England fell to 1-3.