Patriots' Antonio Brown signing allegedly prompts mass shooting threat from Giants fan

A New York Giants fan upset that the New England Patriots signed wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly threatened a mass shooting at Gillette Stadium over the weekend.

Tobias Gray, 44, appeared in a Rhode Island court Monday to face a fugitive from justice charge and a domestic assault charge in East Providence, according to Boston 25 News. He was wearing a Giants jersey in court.

Gray agreed to waive extradition to Massachusetts where he is wanted for “making terroristic threats,” according to Boston 25 News.

Gray allegedly wrote a Facebook post expressing his displeasure about the Patriots signing Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday. Stefanie DiMalo Larivee, Gray’s attorney, told the station her client deleted the post and meant no harm.

“I don’t ever really post too many things to you know this is real since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well just hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro,” the post allegedly read.

“A lot of people have a lot of emotional reaction outside of New England, especially to Antonio Brown coming on to the Patriots,” Larivee told Boston 25 News.

East Providence police said that Gray threatened an officer’s family when he was picked up on a warrant.