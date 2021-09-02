Patrick Reed's bilateral pneumonia later diagnosed as COVID-19, despite being vaccinated: 'Happy to be here'

Patrick Reed was hospitalized last month with bilateral pneumonia but the 2018 Masters Champion revealed Wednesday that he was later diagnosed with COVID-19 — despite being vaccinated.

Reed, 31, will be returning to the green for the Tour Championship this week for the first time since he was released from the hospital. He took to Twitter to reveal that he was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Just to answer some questions. My primary diagnosis was bilateral pneumonia. I was vaccinated for COVID-19 so I’m not sure if I had the delta variant but I’m just happy to be here," he wrote.

"The pneumonia had infiltrated my lower lobes of my lungs - I’m so fortunate for the care I received."

Reed had previously withdrawn from The Northern Trust tournament because of an ankle injury. After being hospitalized with pneumonia and then COVID, he missed the BMW Championship over the weekend.

Despite not playing golf for three weeks and missing two of the first playoff events, Reed qualified for the Tour Championship but sits 10 shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay.

Reed has nine PGA Tour wins in his career. He last won in January at the Farmers Insurance Open. He won the 2018 Masters by one stroke over Rickie Fowler.