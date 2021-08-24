Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters champion, hospitalized with double pneumonia

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was hospitalized Monday with double pneumonia.

Reed told The Golf Channel in a statement he had been hospitalized in Houston since Friday after he was diagnosed with double pneumonia. He will not be able to play in the BMW Championship.

"I just want to update everyone….First and foremost- thank you all for your support. The good news is, my ankle is okay," Reed said. "The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors- I look forward to returning.

"I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there! Thank you so much for your support, it means a lot to me. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital and in the Texas Medical Center."

Reed, 31, had already withdrawn from The Northern Trust in New Jersey because of the ankle injury and before that the Wyndham Championship.

He is still vying for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, but missing a few tournaments may cost him in the long run.

He has nine PGA Tour wins in his career. He last won in January at the Farmers Insurance Open. He won the 2018 Masters by one stroke over Rickie Fowler.