Patrick Mahomes acknowledges tough starts at Hard Rock Stadium

Patrick Mahomes needed to dig a bit deeper to pull out a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

By the end of the game, the Chiefs quarterback was rocking and rolling. Mahomes acknowledged his topsy turvy play at Hard Rock Stadium in a tweet after the game.

“I have a love/hate relationship with Hard Rock stadium!” Mahomes wrote.

It was an odd game for Mahomes who managed to throw three interceptions despite winning 33-27. The Dolphins even got out to a 10-0 lead early in the game before the magic set in.

Mahomes finished 24-for-34 with 393 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with the interceptions. He was also sacked for a 30-yard loss in the first quarter.

It might be something about Hard Rock Stadium that gets him off to a slow start.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were down 10 points in Super Bowl LIV to the San Francisco 49ers in February before the Chiefs went on a fourth-quarter run and pulled out the victory in the closing moments.

He finished that game 26-for-42 with 286 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times in the game. He was named Super Bowl LIV MVP anyway.