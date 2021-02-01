Patrick Mahomes needs Super Bowl LV win to catch Tom Brady, Tony Romo says

A Super Bowl LV win for Patrick Mahomes would mean a lot for his careers, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo said Friday.

Mahomes is on track to becoming an all-time great quarterback but if he wanted to catch Tom Brady, a Super Bowl LV victory is a must-win for him, the CBS broadcaster told reporters.

"The fact that Patrick Mahomes is somehow in this discussion shows you how amazing this guy is," Romo said, via Boston.com. "There’s a chance for Patrick Mahomes playing this game, to climb the ladder. If Mahomes wins, he keeps that door open. If Brady wins, I don’t know how anyone can top him.

"This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career. It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion."

Mahomes could in theory play as long as Brady has and win just as many Super Bowls. He’s only in his fourth year in the league and playing for his second Super Bowl title. Brady had three Super Bowl rings by his fifth season in the NFL. He didn’t win his fourth until the 2014 season.

Mahomes could be the third quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVP awards and the Kansas City Chiefs could be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2003-04 seasons when the New England Patriots did it.

Super Bowl LV takes place on Feb. 7.