Patrick Mahomes remarks on Britt Reid crash that left 5-year-old seriously hurt

Patrick Mahomes offered his prayers to the family of the 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash last week involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid.

Mahomes remarked about the incident after the Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV on Sunday night. He said the crash didn’t really have an effect on the team during the game.

"It’s hard to put it into words," Mahomes said. "Guys were still ready to go. It’s still a very tragic situation and you want to keep that in the back of your mind, and you give prayers to the family involved. I don’t want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us. There’s no excuse on that. But you’re definitely praying for those families."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz offered his condolences toward the end of the game Sunday, Andy Reid was asked about the crash. The Chiefs, up this point, have only said they were finding out more information about the crash and that the coach stayed home.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Reid said, via ESPN. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Reid was also asked whether the crash was a distraction.

"We had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn't a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward," he added. "From a human standpoint, it's a tough one. From a football standpoint, I don't think that was a problem."

CHIEFS' BRITT REID 'DOING BETTER' AFTER SURGERY STEMMING FROM CRASH THAT SERIOUSLY HURT GIRL, ANDY REID SAYS

Britt Reid, 35, has yet to face charges over the crash that left the 5-year-old girl, Ariel, seriously injured. He was reportedly under investigation and had surgery after the incident. He reportedly told officers he had 2 to 3 drinks and was on an Adderall prescription.

FOX4 KC obtained police documents that matched the details of the crash. The documents say that Reid told police he was driving a pickup truck involved in the crash and told an officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall. The station reported that no names were identified in the police report.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a defensive assistant and worked his way through the ranks to become the outside linebackers coach in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.