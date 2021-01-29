Stopping Patrick Mahomes means being 'relentless' on defense, new Jets coach says

Robert Saleh has new fish to fry as the head coach of the New York Jets, but this time last year he was preparing the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Naturally, Saleh was asked Thursday whether he had any advice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on stopping Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV -- the quarterback who put on some late-game heroics in last year’s event which cost the 49ers sorely.

"You’ve got to be relentless," Saleh said on "PFT Live." "You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility.

"But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility, his arm strength is ridiculous. You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t."

Mahomes caught wind of Saleh’s comments and reacted on Twitter.

Mahomes was 26-for-42 with 286 passing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Saleh now will have to focus on turning the Jets back into a top 10 defense at the very least. New York was 26th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed in 2020. The team has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7.