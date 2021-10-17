Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes' mom takes issue with one interception being counted against her son

Patrick Mahomes has thrown a bunch of interceptions this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes was having a tough day as the Kansas City Chiefs looked to right the ship against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Mahomes had two interceptions in the first half. One was off of Tyreek Hill’s hands to Kendall Fuller and the other was as he was going to the ground and he threw up a duck, making it easy for Bobby McCain to intercept the pass.

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Randi Mahomes, Patrick’s mother, was upset with one interception being credited to the quarterback. She tweeted that easily catchable passes that are missed and intercepted shouldn’t count as interceptions, rather a fumble.

"Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS," Randi Mahomes tweeted.

Interceptions have been counted in the NFL since the 1940s. 

Washington Football Team free safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team free safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mahomes’ 2021 season has been filled with turnovers. With the two interceptions through the half on Sunday, he would have eight on the season. It’s the second-most of his career so far. He threw 12 in his first season as the Chiefs starter but also won the MVP award with 50 touchdown passes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to Stat Muse, Mahomes has 15 interceptions in his last 15 games.

Kansas City was 2-3 entering its Week 6 games.

