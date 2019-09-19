Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

Life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes stolen from McDonald's, cops say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two suspects reportedly stole a life-sized cutout of popular Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a McDonald's on Monday and then got into a car crash after speeding away from the fast-food restaurant.

Police officers in Lawrence, Kan., were called to the McDonald's just after noon. Witnesses said a man and woman had come into the establishment, grabbed the cutout and left, police department spokesman Patrick Compton told the Lawrence Journal-World.

Officers investigating a two-vehicle collision nearby saw the cutout in one of the vehicles involved and questioned the pair.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. A man and woman are accused of stealing a life-sized cutout of  the Chiefs' lead playmaker from a Lawrence, Kan., McDonald’s earlier this week. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Their vehicle matched the description of the car the suspects allegedly fled in, Compton said.

The pair was cited in the accident, in which one person was treated for minor injuries, and given notices to appear in court for the alleged theft.

The cutout was returned to the McDonald's, Compton said.

Mahomes has become one of the National Football League's most popular players, with "Mahomes Mania" sweeping the Kansas City area.