Life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes stolen from McDonald's, cops say

Two suspects reportedly stole a life-sized cutout of popular Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a McDonald's on Monday and then got into a car crash after speeding away from the fast-food restaurant.

Police officers in Lawrence, Kan., were called to the McDonald's just after noon. Witnesses said a man and woman had come into the establishment, grabbed the cutout and left, police department spokesman Patrick Compton told the Lawrence Journal-World.

Officers investigating a two-vehicle collision nearby saw the cutout in one of the vehicles involved and questioned the pair.

Their vehicle matched the description of the car the suspects allegedly fled in, Compton said.

The pair was cited in the accident, in which one person was treated for minor injuries, and given notices to appear in court for the alleged theft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cutout was returned to the McDonald's, Compton said.

Mahomes has become one of the National Football League's most popular players, with "Mahomes Mania" sweeping the Kansas City area.