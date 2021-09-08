Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status.

In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."

The comment prompted a short reply by Matthews, who questioned, "and you follow me why?" She added a thinking face emoji.

The 26-year-old fitness influencer is a former collegiate and pro soccer player. She played at UT Tyler before a brief stint with the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding.

In December 2020, Matthews announced she became co-owner of professional women’s soccer team Kansas City NWSL, a new team expansion under an ownership group led by Chris Long – founder of Palmer Square Capital Management, not the former NFL player – and his wife, Angie.

Fans in the comments quickly came to Matthews’ defense, and highlighted her athletic resume. Some supporters pointed out her part-owner status of KC NWSL, while others cited her fitness videos she often shares on social media.

Matthews has her own fitness program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, that includes online programs and guided workouts, with options for at-home or gym exercises. The certified personal trainer also takes on clients under her "Train With Britt" umbrella.

More recently, the mother-of-one launched a line of branded merchandise. Matthews also has a four-year bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Matthews has been engaged to Mahomes since September 2020, when he popped the question in a surprise proposal in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The proposal took place on the same day the Chiefs quarterback received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

