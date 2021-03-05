Patrick Mahomes mentioned in Drake freestyle, reacts on social media

Patrick Mahomes was name-dropped in one of Drake’s three new songs that were released late Thursday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs star had an epic reaction to it Friday morning.

Drake released three songs in his "Scary Hours 2" pack. One of the songs, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" which features Rick Ross, has a reference to Mahomes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid [sic]," Drake says in the song, possibly noting that Mahomes stood to make more money if he won Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes reacted later Friday with a GIF of his own.

Drake, who is from the Toronto area, also mentioned former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan in his lyrics.

DESHAUN WATSON 'EXTREMELY SERIOUS' ABOUT NOT PLAYING FOR TEXANS, JALEN RAMSEY SAYS

"For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan," Drake says.

DeRozan didn’t appear to respond to the shoutout. He currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

Hip-hop fans are patiently waiting for the release of Drake’s next album. It was set to debut in January, months after the rapper released the "Dark Lane Demo Tapes." But knee surgery pushed the date of "Certified Lover Boy" back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drake has since ramped up the promotion of the album with a merchandise collaboration with Nike. The music video for his single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featured Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. among other celebrities.