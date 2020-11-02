Patrick Mahomes joins Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to do this in their first 4 seasons

Patrick Mahomes had an incredible game against the New York Jets in the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes had 416 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He had two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and one each to Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. With that performance, he joined Hall of Famer Dan Marino with an incredible stat line, according to the NFL.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has 10 games in which he’s thrown four touchdown passes. He joined Marino as the only other quarterback with 10 such games in their first four seasons in NFL history. Marino started his career with 12 games with four touchdown passes.

Mahomes also has six games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The mark is tied with Jeff Garcia for the most by a player in their first four seasons in the league.

The former Texas Tech standout also has the most passing yards and passing touchdowns by any quarterback in their first 40 professional games. In 39 games, Mahomes has 11,727 passing yards and 97 passing touchdowns.

Mahomes is definitely in the conversation for NFL MVP. There are plenty of other top contenders but when it comes down to the final week of the season, he will definitely be neck-and-neck with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.