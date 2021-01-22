Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC Championship after suffering head injury

Mahomes had been limited in practice all week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes is good to go.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP told reporters Friday he cleared the last stage of concussion protocol and will be able to play in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was forced to leave the Kansas Chiefs ‘divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns early after hitting his head on the ground on a tackle. He was helped up by his teammates but didn’t look like he knew he was in Arrowhead Stadium playing in a playoff game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was last seen heading back to the locker room under his own power but did not return. Chad Henne came into the game and threw a bad interception, giving the Browns some hope. However, Henne would redeem himself later in the game with a gutsy scramble and a game-ending completion.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters earlier in the day that Mahomes only needed clearance from an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs' doctor.

Mahomes had been at practice all week and went through the reps, but couldn’t do much else because he was in the protocol.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the team was preparing as if Mahomes was going to play.

"I guess at the beginning of the week we weren't quite sure, and we really won't know, I guess," he said. "It's probably trending in that direction, so that's what we're anticipating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City is one win away from a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_