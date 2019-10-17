Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury leads Chiefs fans to turn to higher power in hopes he heals quicker

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle has many fans concerned about how healthy the reigning NFL MVP is and has prompted them to turn to a higher power for help.

A Kansas church plans to hold prayer services Sunday to ask God for help in healing Mahomes’ ankle, according to FOX4KC. Mahomes’ injury may have affected his abilities to lead the Chiefs to a win against the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in back-to-back weeks.

“With the last two games, we kind of thought that they may need some type of help," Dave Burton, the facilities director at Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village told the station Wednesday. “We knew that his ankle was injured so we decided to possibly have a healing service to help him heal that ankle quicker.”

The church said it is open for anyone to attend the prayer services, which begin at 9 a.m. local time and go on until 11 a.m. The church will also offer prayers for anyone else’s favorite team who is in need of some salvation, according to FOX4KC.

It’s unclear whether any services will take place before Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes is probable to play during the game. He has 2,104 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and only one interception this season.