Patrick Mahomes 'can't' be stopped, one of NFL's top linebackers says: 'We've just got to score more points'

Patrick Mahomes may have won a second straight NFL MVP award in 2019 if he didn’t get injured in the middle of the season as he showed that he was unstoppable throughout the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star made comebacks in each of his playoff games, including the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

How do you stop him? Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who has to play Mahomes and the Chiefs twice a year, said Thursday there’s very little chance of trying to stop the quarterback.

“Can’t. We’ve just got to score points,” Miller told The Washington Post. “If we’re able to get off the field — you can hold them to a third down here and there, but that’s on our offense. We’ve got to score on offense because you cannot — it’s not smart to go into the game and say we’re going to hold Patrick Mahomes to no points.”

Denver has had some trouble trying to contain Mahomes and the Chiefs since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback. In 2018, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and the Chiefs outscored the Broncos 57-46.

In 2019, the Chiefs outscored the Broncos 53-9 while Mahomes had three touchdown passes and also busted his kneecap during one of their matchups.

The Chiefs and the Broncos play each other in Week 7 and Week 13.