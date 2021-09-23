Patrick Mahomes on brother's water bottle incident: 'Something we don't want to necessarily do'

Patrick Mahomes addressed the incident involving his brother that occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday night.

Mahomes was asked Wednesday about the incident and suggested there was more to the story than just his brother, Jackson, spraying a gloating Ravens fan with a bottle of water.

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," he said, via KSHB-TV. "There were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiancé Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip. He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."

Jackson Mahomes, who is the youngest brother of the quarterback and has amassed a large following on social media, was seen on a video getting screamed at by a gloating Ravens fan as Baltimore closed out the win against Kansas City. The 21-year-old responded by throwing water on the fan.

Jackson Mahomes is one of his brother’s biggest supporters and is usually seen on the sidelines or in a suite with Matthews as they cheer on the Chiefs.

He reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying "they were thirsty."

Baltimore defeated Kansas City, 36-35. Lamar Jackson had the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs had a costly turnover which hurt immensely. The defense, even with three timeouts, couldn’t stop Jackson and the Ravens on their final drive.

It is Mahomes’ first loss in the month of September. He had come into the game 11-0 in September with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions. On Sunday, he was 24-for-31 with 343 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a bad interception to Tavon Young.

Mahomes had a big 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The big tight end broke a few tackles and had some key blocking on the scamper. Kelce led the Chiefs with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson also had touchdown catches.

The Chiefs are now 1-1 on the season.