Patrick Mahomes splits $100,000 bill with Chiefs to open up Arrowhead Stadium for voters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested his time and money into improving his new home and on Tuesday the 2020 Super Bowl MVP offered $50,000 through his foundation to help open up Arrowhead Stadium as a polling station.

Mahomes’ foundation “15 and the Mahomies” reportedly split the $100,000 bill with the Chiefs’ organization that would open up the stadium to voters. Mahomes, who is a first-time voter, revealed his reasons on the “Huddle & Flow” podcast on Tuesday.

UFC LEGEND TITO ORTIZ WINS CITY COUNCIL SEAT IN CALIFORNIA

“I thought it was very important, not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible, but also to use a place as Arrowhead, where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity with people are coming together, and use it as a place where we can come together to vote and use our voice," he said.

“I thought Arrowhead was the perfect place for it, and the Chiefs were all aboard with it and some other guys on the team, we all just made our efforts strong and really got it to be a central point for everybody to go vote.”

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES VALUES PLAYING IN KANSAS CITY OVER CITIES LIKE NEW YORK: ‘THEY CARE ABOUT THE PERSON YOU ARE’

Mahomes teamed up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his “More Than A Vote” campaign this week to help get Black citizens to register to vote.

Mahomes said he voted in Texas via absentee ballot. He added that he is “blessed to have this platform” and his goal is to “help out people and help out the world in the best way possible.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The young quarterback has made it clear that he intends to stay in Kansas City for a long time – signing a 10-year, $503 million contract in the offseason – and has taken steps toward bettering the community that he now calls home.