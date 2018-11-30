Patrick Corbin's family tries to influence free-agent pitcher to sign with star-studded team

Free-agent pitcher Patrick Corbin may not have made a decision about which team he's going to sign with during the offseason -- but his family on Thursday hoped to be a guiding influence.

Someone who attended Corbin’s recent wedding told The Athletic the pitcher’s younger brother made an effort to nudge the lefthander towards signing with the New York Yankees, who are known to be one of Corbin's suitors.

“His younger brother gave a best-man speech and at the end took out a Yankees hat and put it on, which elicited a great applause, and said they all hoped that he and [his wife] would be moving closer to home,” the unidentified attendee told The Athletic.

Corbin, who was born in Clay, N.Y. – located 265 miles north of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx – has reportedly received interest from the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals so far. He may command a seven-year deal worth up to $175 million, according to a former MLB GM.

The 29-year-old former Arizona Diamondbacks star was 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 11.1 K/9 and 6.3 fWAR.