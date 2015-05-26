Park takes outright lead in Singapore

Singapore (SportsNetwork.com) - Inbee Park shot her third straight round in the 60s with a 4-under 68 on Saturday and the No. 2 player in the world took a 2-shot leading going into the final day of the HSBC Women's Champions.

Park, who held a share of the first- and second-round leads, finished 54 holes at 13-under-par 203, two shots better than Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis. Park has 12 career victories on the LPGA Tour, including five major titles.

"I want it, I just know I want it, but I'm just not going to push myself too hard to get something," said Park. "I mean, it's something that if you push for, it's just hard to get. Just a couple of wins and playing great golf, and it's going to come, so I'm just going to not rush anything and just play good golf."

The top of the leaderboard is packed with many of the top players in the world. Ko, the No. 1-ranked player at 17 years old, shot a 5-under 67 to move within two of the lead. She is joined in second at 11-under 205 with Lewis, the No. 3 player in the world, who also carded a 67 on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Anna Nordqvist (68), Suzann Pettersen (68) and Azahara Munoz (70) are all tied for fourth at 9-under 207, while So Yeon Ryu (69) is one shot further back at minus-8.

Ciganda, who shared the second-round lead with Park, carded a 2-over 74 and she is tied for eighth with Shanshan Feng (68) and Jessica Korda (70) at 7- under 209.

For the third straight round, Park did not make a single bogey, making it 54 holes this week without a dropped shot.

Park jumped out to a routine start, like she has throughout the week, by making five straight pars from No. 1. She then poured in back-to-back birdies on six and seven, which got her to 11-under.

Five straight pars from No. 8 brought Park around the turn as she continued to play mistake-free golf. Park drained her fourth gain on the par-4 13th before rattling off four more pars from 14.

For the third straight day, Park made a birdie at the last, which gave her a 2-shot outright lead going into the final round.

Ko, who picked up her sixth career victory on the LPGA Tour at the Women's Australian Open two weeks ago, continues to challenge the top of the leaderboard.

After opening with a pair of pars on one and two, Ko holed back-to-back birdies on three and four, getting her into red numbers for the day.

That was it for the front nine for Ko as she made five straight pars to make the turn.

Ko then rattled off another pair of gains on 10 and 11 before making six straight pars from 12. Like Park, Ko finished up with a birdie at the par-5 last to complete her bogey-free day.

Ko is seeking her third win in as many weeks as she also won the Women's New Zealand Open last week.

"That would be I guess a dream three weeks, but I'm just going to try my best," Ko said. "The girls are playing good golf and it's a tough course. Just one shot can cost you a couple."

Lewis had a pretty good start to her round, but her finish was even better. The former world No. 1 wrapped two birdies on two and four around a bogey on three. Three holes later, Lewis made another gain on the par-5 seventh.

It was a while in between birdies for Lewis as she made seven straight pars from No. 8.

Then came the big finish as Lewis drained three birdies over her final four holes on 15, 16 and 18. Lewis earned herself a spot in the final pairing on Sunday with Park and Ko.

"It will be great fun," Lewis said about the final day. "It's great for the fans and for our tour. This leaderboard all week has been unbelievable. The final group on a Sunday is where you want to be. Doesn't matter who is in the group. This is the position I want to be in tomorrow."

NOTES: Nine of the current top-10 players on the leaderboard are in the top 20 in the world rankings. Six of those 10 players rank inside the top 10 ... Park has just three birdies and 24 pars on the front nine this week, compared to 10 birdies and 17 pars on the back nine ... Defending champion Paula Creamer (74) is currently tied for 50th at 3-over 219 ... Yani Tseng, the first-round co- leader with Park, shot a 71 and she is tied for 14th at 4-under 212 ... Lewis won this event back in 2013 ... Munoz lost to Creamer in a playoff here last year.