2024 Team USA Olympics men's swimming team: PHOTOS
Caeleb Dressel will hope to lead Team USA men's swimming to another successful Olympics at the Paris 2024 Games over the next couple of weeks.
- Caeleb Dressel of the United States is interviewed after winning the Men's 100m butterfly final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.read more
- Ryan Murphy of Team United States addresses during the Team United States Swimming press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- Chase Kalisz of the United States walks towards the pool on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Shaine Casas of the United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m individual medley final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Carson Foster of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 400 Meter Individual Medley Championship on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Luca Urlando of the United States looks on before the Men's 200m butterfly final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Thomas Heilman of the United States looks on before the Men's 200m butterfly final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Josh Matheny celebrates after the Men's 200 Meter Breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.read more
- Matthew Fallon of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 200m breaststroke final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Charlie Swanson of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Men's 200m breaststroke on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- David Johnston of the United States prepares for a preliminary heat of the Men's 1500m freestyle on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Keaton Jones of the United States competes in the Men's backstroke final on Day Six of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Nic Fink of Team United States addresses during the Team United States Swimming press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- Bobby Finke of the United States looks on during the Men's 800m freestyle final medal ceremony Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Luke Whitlock of the United States competes in the Men's 1500m freestyle final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Aaron Shackell celebrates after winning the Men's 400 LC Meter Freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 15, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.read more
- Kieran Smith of the United States looks on after competing in a preliminary heat of the Men's 200m freestyle on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- US' Brooks Curry competes in the men's 100m freestyle heat 3 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 23, 2023.read more
- Blake Pieroni of the United States competes in the men's 200m freestyle heat during day three of the FINA Swimming World Cup Berlin.read more
- Drew Kibler of the United States looks on after the Men's 100m freestyle semifinal on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Luke Hobson of the United States reacts after the Men's 200m freestyle final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Matt King of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals on day fifteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.read more
- Ryan Held of the United States walks away from the pool after a preliminary heat of the Men's 100m freestyle on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.read more
- Chris Guiliano of the United States before the Men's 100m freestyle final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.read more
- Swimmer Jack Alexy poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023.read more
- Hunter Armstrong of Team United States competes in the Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 5 on day sixteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.read more
- US' Ivan Puskovitch poses ahead of the start of the final of the men's 10km open water swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port in Doha on February 4, 2024.read more
