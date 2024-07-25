Go Back
  • Published
    27 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's swimming team: PHOTOS

    Caeleb Dressel will hope to lead Team USA men's swimming to another successful Olympics at the Paris 2024 Games over the next couple of weeks.

  • Caeleb Dressel gets interviewed
    Caeleb Dressel of the United States is interviewed after winning the Men's 100m butterfly final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ryan Murphy speaks
    Ryan Murphy of Team United States addresses during the Team United States Swimming press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. 
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chase Kalisz looks on
    Chase Kalisz of the United States walks towards the pool on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Shaine Casas reacts
    Shaine Casas of the United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m individual medley final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Carson Foster reacts
    Carson Foster of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 400 Meter Individual Medley Championship on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Luca Urlando looks on
    Luca Urlando of the United States looks on before the Men's 200m butterfly final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Thomas Heilman looks on
    Thomas Heilman of the United States looks on before the Men's 200m butterfly final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Josh Matheny celebrates
    Josh Matheny celebrates after the Men's 200 Meter Breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. 
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Matthew Fallon celebrates
    Matthew Fallon of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 200m breaststroke final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Charlie Swanson swims
    Charlie Swanson of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Men's 200m breaststroke on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • David Johnston prepares
    David Johnston of the United States prepares for a preliminary heat of the Men's 1500m freestyle on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Keaton Jones swims
    Keaton Jones of the United States competes in the Men's backstroke final on Day Six of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Al Bello/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Nic Fink speaks
    Nic Fink of Team United States addresses during the Team United States Swimming press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. 
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bobby Finke celebrates
    Bobby Finke of the United States looks on during the Men's 800m freestyle final medal ceremony Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Luke Whitlock swims
    Luke Whitlock of the United States competes in the Men's 1500m freestyle final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Aaron Shackell celebrates
     Aaron Shackell celebrates after winning the Men's 400 LC Meter Freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 15, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. 
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kieran Smith looks on
    Kieran Smith of the United States looks on after competing in a preliminary heat of the Men's 200m freestyle on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brooks Curry swims
    US' Brooks Curry competes in the men's 100m freestyle heat 3 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 23, 2023. 
    FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Blake Pieroni swims
    Blake Pieroni of the United States competes in the men's 200m freestyle heat during day three of the FINA Swimming World Cup Berlin.
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Drew Kilber looks on
    Drew Kibler of the United States looks on after the Men's 100m freestyle semifinal on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Luke Hobson waves
    Luke Hobson of the United States reacts after the Men's 200m freestyle final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Matt King looks on
    Matt King of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals on day fifteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ryan Held looks on
    Ryan Held of the United States walks away from the pool after a preliminary heat of the Men's 100m freestyle on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chris Guiliano looks on
    Chris Guiliano of the United States before the Men's 100m freestyle final on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Al Bello/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jack Alexy poses
    Swimmer Jack Alexy poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023.
    Harry How/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hunter Armstrong swims
    Hunter Armstrong of Team United States competes in the Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 5 on day sixteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ivan Puskovitch poses
    US' Ivan Puskovitch poses ahead of the start of the final of the men's 10km open water swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port in Doha on February 4, 2024. 
    OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
