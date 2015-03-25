Parenteau lifts Avs past Maple Leafs

Toronto, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - P.A. Parenteau notched a goal early in the third period to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre.

An Avalanche counter-attack early in the final period broke the tie and led to the 2-1 edge. Jamie McGinn came up with a loose puck near mid-ice, sprinted towards goal and laid off a pass to Parenteau, who led the team in goals last season with 18. The 30-year old tapped it in at the 2:30 mark for his third of the season.

Cory Sarich also lit the lamp for Colorado, which improved to 3-0 to begin a season for the first time since they were the Quebec Nordiques and started 5-0 in the 1994-95 campaign.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 of 28 shots in the triumph and has given up just one goal in all three games this season.

"I think it's important for his confidence to get a win on the road," Avs head coach Patrick Roy said of Varlamov, "Last year on the road was not as successful."

Joffrey Lupul scored his second goal of the year for Toronto, which lost for the first time.

Jonathan Bernier, who replaced James Reimer and stopped all 15 shots he saw in Toronto's shootout win over the Senators on Saturday, made 31 saves in the loss.

"We gave up too many chances," Toronto captain Dion Phaneuf said. "Bernier kept us in it. It was right there for us."

The Leafs broke a 0-0 tie midway through the second period. Lupul hit Nathan MacKinnon against the boards in the Colorado zone at the 13:10 mark, forcing an Avs turnover. Carter Ashton came up with the puck and fired a shot, which was turned away by Varlamov, but an opportunistic Lupul was there to slap it home.

Sarich tied the score minutes later when he gathered the disc and skated down the right side uncontested before sneaking a wrist-shot past Bernier.

Game Notes

Former Calder Trophy winner Gabriel Landeskog returned to the lineup for the Avs after suffering a leg injury on opening night ... Parenteau has scored three goals in his last two games ... Colorado has defeated the Leafs four straight times in Toronto and were winners in five of the last seven matchups overall.