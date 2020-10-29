Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater briefly leaves game after getting tripped, hit hard by Falcons defenders

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a huge hit to the head and neck area Thursday night during a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bridgewater was looking to scramble for a 1st down in the third quarter when he was tripped by Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. Bridgewater went down and was immediately hit by Charles Harris.

COWBOYS' BEN DINUCCI REVEALS DAK PRESCOTT'S ADVICE TO HIM BEFORE LIKELY FIRST CAREER START

The quarterback was down on the field for some time before being taken off the field to be looked at by the training staff. Harris was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game. P.J. Walker came in for Bridgewater and led the Panthers to a field goal to cut their deficit to two points.

Fowler and Harris were accused of performing dirty plays on the Bridgewater hit.

GIANTS PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AS TEAM'S STARS COME UNDER FIRE FOR POTENTIALLY VIOLATING RULES

The former Louisville standout came back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Bridgewater entered the 2020 season as a starting quarterback for the first time since he was with the Minnesota Vikings. Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury that nearly cost him his career prior to the start of the 2016 season. He would make one more appearance for the Vikings before he and the team moved on.

He would play two seasons for the New Orleans Saints behind Drew Brees. Last season, he was 5-0 in five starts when Brees went down with an injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Entering Thursday night’s game, the Panthers were 3-4. He had 1,930 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.