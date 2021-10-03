Panthers' Sam Darnold sets NFL record with touchdown against Cowboys

Sam Darnold ran for a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys to become the first quarterback in NFL history to score five rushing touchdowns in the first four games of a season.

The Panthers were trailing by six midway through the second quarter when Darnold, without hesitation, ran the ball into the end zone, giving Carolina a 14-13 lead before halftime.

The ex-New York Jets quarterback became the first quarterback in NFL history with five rushing scores in the first four games, matching the five he totaled over three seasons with his former team.

Darnold has had a breakout season with the Panthers. He’s completed 68.2% of his passes for 888 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. Jets’ rookie Zach Wilson , by comparison, is experiencing some of the same troubles Darnold had in New York.

Wilson has been sacked a total of 15 times in three games. He’s thrown for 628 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The undefeated Panthers trail the Cowboys 33-14 at the end of the third quarter.