Panthers' Robby Anderson gets acquainted with Sir Purr: 'You call him that?'

Anderson totaled 115 yards and one touchdown on six catches in Sunday's loss against the Raiders

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson appeared to mesh well with his new teammates in Sunday’s season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but he’s clearly still getting acquainted with Sir Purr.

In a charming sideline exchange with wide receiver D.J. Moore, Anderson initially confused the team mascot for a bear before learning of his unique name.

“That’s Sir Purr, bro,” Moore explains.

“You call him that?” Anderson says.

Moore replies, “Yeah, that’s his name.”

“So you be like, ‘What’s up, Sir Purr?'” Anderson says looking off.

While he may have been confused about what and who Sir Purr was, Anderson was anything but confused on the field.

Despite the Panthers falling 34-30 to the Raiders, Anderson totaled 115 yards and one touchdown on six catches.

