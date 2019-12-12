Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers QB Newton resting after surgery on injured foot

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.

Carolina interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success, but added there is no timetable for Newton's return to the football field.

The league's MVP in 2015, Newton played only two games this season after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn't played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.

The Panthers can save $19 million under next year's NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.