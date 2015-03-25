Panthers promote Mike Shula to OC

The Carolina Panthers have promoted quarterbacks coach Mike Shula to offensive coordinator.

Shula replaces Rob Chudzinski, who was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns last week.

The 47-year-old Shula was one of three candidates to interview with Panthers coach Ron Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman. The Panthers also spoke to former Browns head coach Pat Shurmur and Cincinnati assistant Hue Jackson, the former Oakland head coach, about the position.

Shula will continue to work with Cam Newton and the rest of the team's quarterbacks on top of his new duties.

A former Alabama quarterback who coached the Crimson Tide from 2003-06, Shula has 21 years of NFL coaching experience, including four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-1999.

Carolina also promoted Ricky Proehl to wide receivers coach on Friday. He served as the assistant WR coach for the past two seasons.

Proehl played with the Panthers for three seasons from 2003-05. He caught 669 passes for 8,878 yards during a 17-year career with the Cardinals, Seahawks, Bears, Rams, Panthers and Colts.

In addition, the team announced that Richard Rodgers will remain in his position of special teams coach.