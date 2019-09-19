Carolina Panthers' Kyle Allen reveals what he did after receiving autograph from Hall of Fame quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen revealed he was a bit arrogant as a kid and he would be the one to tell you.

Allen, who may end up making his second career start for the Panthers in Week 3, told the Charlotte Observer on Wednesday he was a big fan of Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach growing up.

Allen said his dad knew the former Dallas Cowboys star and Staubach had sent him an autograph. But when Allen received the signature, he told the newspaper he did something a bit head-scratching.

“…My cocky 10-year-old butt sent him a signed picture back,” he said.

It appears Allen is on track to get the start against the Arizona Cardinals after Cam Newton tweaked his ankle during last Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton didn’t participate in practice Thursday.

Allen made his first career start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 of last season.

He was 16-for-27 with 228 passing yards and two touchdowns.