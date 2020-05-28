Panthers GM defends medical staff amid allegations of mismanaging Cam Newton's injuries

Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney defended the team’s medical staff Wednesday over allegations the organization mishandled Cam Newton’s injuries when he was the team's quarterback.

Hurney was responding to former Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert, who told The Athletic on Monday the team mismanaged Newton’s injuries for a few years.

“They've been doing him wrong timing-wise for the past two or three years, if you ask me,” the former fullback said. “It goes back to his shoulder surgery. Everyone knew his shoulder was messed up in the middle of the year two years ago. But they wait until offseason gets ready to start to have shoulder surgery. Makes no sense. Timing's off.

“As soon as he got hurt [last] preseason against the Patriots, they were saying, 'Oh, he's got a high-ankle sprain.’ ... But you wait 'til December for him to beg you to have surgery. He shouldn't have been out there Week 1 and 2. He shouldn't have been out there probably 'til Week 4 or 5, at minimum.”

Hurney dismissed Tolbert’s allegations in an interview with WFNZ.

“I understand,” Hurney told the radio station. “Everyone is going to have their opinions, and they’re certainly entitled to them. I have great respect for our medical staff and I have great respect for Cam Newton.”

Newton was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft by the Panthers. He won one MVP award and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl during the 2015 season – only to lose to the Denver Broncos.

Newton only played two games last season because of injuries. It may be what’s keeping teams from signing him as he remains a free agent as the 2020 season nears its beginning.