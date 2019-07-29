Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid reveals when he will stop kneeling during the national anthem

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid vowed to keep kneeling during the national anthem this season and will not stop until he sees changes in the world he views as necessary.

Reid told the Charlotte Observer in a story published Sunday that there needs to be a few things that happen for him to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” he told the newspaper. “I haven’t seen that happen.”

Reid also said he believes the U.S. is getting worse for African Americans.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” he told the Charlotte Observer. “You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people. I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history -- it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”

Reid signed with the Panthers during the 2018 season. He was among the first players to support Colin Kaepernick when he started kneeling during the national anthem to draw attention to perceived racial injustices in the U.S.

Reid played in 13 games for the Panthers last season. He recorded 71 total tackles and one interception.