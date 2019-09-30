Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey bobbles ball, makes catch vs. Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey made a ridiculous bobbling catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

McCaffrey was targeted early in the fourth quarter of the game on a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen. The running back tipped the ball to himself and slid for the first down.

BALTIMORE RAVENS' LAMAR JACKSON FRUSTRATED AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS TO CLEVELAND BROWNS

McCaffrey put together a huge game against Houston.

He rushed for 93 yards on 27 carries and had a touchdown. He also led the team with 10 receptions for 86 yards, recording more than 150 total yards.

BUFFALO BILLS' JOSH ALLEN KNOCKED OUT OF GAME AFTER TAKING VICIOUS SHOT TO HEAD VS. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Allen picked up his third straight win as a starting quarterback, helping the Panthers to a 2-2 record in Cam Newton’s absence. Allen has started both wins this season and also started a game the Panthers won last season.

Houston falls to 2-2 with the loss.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Carolina plays the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Houston has a date with the Atlanta Falcons.