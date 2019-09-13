Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton becomes the butt of social media jokes with pregame outfit

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was at the receiving end of a ton of jokes for the outfit he wore prior to his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Newton entered Bank of America Stadium wearing a dark-colored suit and a scarf around his head — and to the postgame press conference. He quickly became the butt of the jokes, with some Twitter users saying they believed he was trying to go for the "Thelma and Louise" look.

To add insult to injury, Newton and the Panthers lost the game 20-14 in what analysts believe was one of the former NFL MVP’s worst games of his career.

Newton was 24-for-50 with 324 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass. He had two carries but did not gain any yards and was sacked three times for 20 yards.

The Panthers are now 0-2 on the season. The Buccaneers improved to 1-1.