©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday's spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.

Tatis fielded the ball, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.

Other than that, it hasn't been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.