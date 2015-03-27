Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Padres recall Mikolas, option Vincent

By | Sports Network

San Diego, CA – The San Diego Padres recalled pitcher Miles Mikolas from Triple-A Tucson on Thursday and optioned pitcher Nick Vincent to Tucson.

Mikolas has made 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season, his first in the majors. He went 1-1 with a 3.29 earned run average and currently has a scoreless streak of 9 1/3 innings.

Vincent made four appearances out of the bullpen for San Diego, including his major league debut on June 26. He has given up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.