Last Update November 6, 2015

Padres make qualifying offers to Justin Upton, Kennedy

By | FoxSports
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Justin Upton #10 of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 30, 2015 in Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres have made qualifying offers to slugger Justin Upton and right-hander Ian Kennedy.

The players have until Nov. 13 to accept or reject the offer, which equals a $15.8 million, one-year deal.

If a player rejects the offer signs with another team, his former team will receive a compensatory pick following the first round of the June draft.

Upton was acquired during general manager A.J. Preller's shopping spree in December. He led the Padres with 26 home runs and had 81 RBI.

Kennedy was 9-15 with a 4.28 ERA.