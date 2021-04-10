Padres' Joe Musgrove throws franchise's first-ever no-hitter

The San Diego Padres recorded their first no-hitter after 53 years.

Joe Musgrove had 10 strikeouts and only allowed one baserunner -- a hit by pitch to Joey Gallo -- to record the franchise and his first no-hitter Friday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform," said Musgrove, who grew up in El Cajon near San Diego. "To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible."

Musgrove threw 112 pitches, 77 for strikes, in the 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. Any other time, Musgrove may have been taken out of the game to save his arm for later in the season. But the pitcher said after the game there was no way he was leaving.

"I wasn’t coming out of that game. I knew once I gave up the hit, I expected that would be my night, and I’d be all right with that," he said. "I was just so locked in. I had no intention of coming out of that game."

OHTANI HOMERS, DRIVES IN 4 AS ANGELS BEAT BLUE JAYS 7-1

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he knew what was on the line.

"I think in a way that makes it, if it can be any sweeter, any more special for him, to do it growing up in San Diego and this being his team, it’s about the perfect story written," Tingler said.

Musgrove, who joined the Padres in the offseason, was only making his second start with the club.

Manny Machado and Wil Myers each had RBIs in the game. Two of San Diego’s three runs were scored in the second inning. Myers’ RBI scored Eric Hosmer and then Myers scored after a fielding error on a ball hit by Tommy Pham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musgrove is responsible for the first no-hitter this season and the second complete game by a pitcher this season. He is also the 308th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history.