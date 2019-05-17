San Diego Padres' Ian Kinsler appears to yell 'f--- you all' at crowd after big home run

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler hit a clutch three-run home run in the sixth inning to help the team defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, 4-3.

It was what Kinsler did as he touched home plate, however, that caught all the attention.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

As he reached home, Kinsler appeared to yell “f--- all you.”

It appeared he was directing the expletive toward the home crowd at Petco Park, but he explained later that wasn’t the case.

“I'm trying to get my guys fired up...I'm a passionate player, it's a big moment, I'm trying to get my guys going. We have all kinds of inside jokes and stuff that we have,” Kinsler told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. “We're together every day, and we've been together for three months. I'm trying to get my guys going.”

Kinsler has struggled mightily this season.

He’s batting .175 with five home runs and a .574 OPS.

The Padres are 23-21 this season, sitting 5 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.