Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has slight tear in shoulder, surgery not needed

Tatis Jr. was injured in the third inning when he fell to the ground after a swing and miss while facing pitcher Anthony Desclafani

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a shoulder injury.

One day later, the San Diego Padres placed him on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder.

Tatis Jr. was injured in the third inning when he fell to the ground after a swing and miss while facing pitcher Anthony Desclafani. He immediately grabbed his left arm in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations, said that he has some tearing in his labrum, but the injury will not require surgery. The team believes rest and rehab should be able to get him back onto the field.

ROCKIES' COORS FIELD TO HOST MLB ALL-STAR GAME AFTER LEAGUE MOVES EVENT FROM ATLANTA

"It's just being safe and giving the left shoulder inflammation and some of the instability a chance to calm down," Preller told reporters. "Overall, the exam today was pretty uneventful."

Tatis, who is considered to be one of the best young players in baseball, signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension back in February. He led the Padres to the playoffs during the 2020 season shortened due to coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far this year, in 18 at-bats, Tatis has three hits, four runs scored, with one homer and one RBI. Through Tuesday, the Padres have a 3-2 record one week into the season.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova