Packers wide receiver uses anti-Asian slur during press conference, issues apology: 'I'm forever sorry!'

Green Bay Packers wideout Devin Funchess apologized on Sunday after using an anti-Asian slur during a news conference with reporters.

During the presser, the former Michigan product sad that he could see reporters were smiling even with their masks on because their eyes were "ch--ky."

Funchess addressed the matter on Twitter hours after he reportedly used the slur.

"I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight," Funchess wrote. "It was not ok. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people.

"I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!"

Funchess, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, is entering his first season with Green Bay. Last offseason, he signed a one-year, $2.5 contract with the Packers, but he chose not to play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If healthy, Funchess could serve as a great complementary piece to fellow wideout Davante Adams, and a solid option for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.