Packers back in NFC Championship game after pulling away from Rams

The Green Bay Packers advanced to their second consecutive NFC Championship game with a victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, 32-18.

Aaron Rodgers threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the game for Green Bay. It was one of Rodgers’ two touchdown passes on the night. His other game in the second quarter to Davante Adams.

Rodgers finished 23-for-36 with 296 passing yards. He was not sacked during the game. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Lazard led the Packers with four catches for 96 yards. Adams had nine catches for 66 yards. Tight end Robert Tonyan, who has been a top target for Rodgers this season, had four catches for 60 yards.

Green Bay put up 32 points on the top defense in the NFL and ran for a total of 188 yards.

Los Angeles really had no answer.

Jared Goff was efficient. He was 21-for-27 with 174 yards and a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson toward the end of the second quarter.

Cam Akers would cut the deficit to seven points in the third quarter with a touchdown run and a nifty two-point conversion, but Los Angeles just could not get a stop on Rodgers.

Akers finished with 90 rushing yards on 18 carries. Josh Reynolds had three catches for 65 yards. Jefferson finished with six catches for 46 yards. Robert Woods had eight catches for 48 yards.

The Rams’ defense failed to get any type of pressure on Rodgers. The team had no sacks and fearsome defender Aaron Donald had one tackle, though he was taken out for stretches during the game. On the flip side, the Packers sacked Goff four times.

Green Bay will play the winner of the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional game. They will host the championship game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers got to the NFC title game last season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers.